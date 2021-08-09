According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), LeFlore County did not see any new COVID-19 cases or deaths since what the OSDH reported on its website on Wednesday.
LeFlore County has 156 active COVID-19 cases, with those being: Poteau — 30, Spiro — 24, Wister — 19, Pocola —17, Talihina — 16, Cameron — 10, Arkoma — 9, Bokoshe — 9, Shady Point — 8, Heavener — 5, Panama — 5, Howe — 4.
The county has had 70 deaths, with those being 23 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 486,232 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website's latest update Wednesday afternoon.