breaking
LeFlore County sees small drop in active COVID cases, still 109 deaths
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
An old adage says that anyone will take good news, even if there's not a lot of it.
The latest Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) update that came out Thursday morning shows there was a slight drop in the number of active COVID cases in LeFlore County as the number went from the previous week's 55 active COVID cases to 53 on Thursday.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LeFlore County Youth Services ready for new extension to current facility; LCYS' Chili Cook-Off fundraiser slated Thursday at Reynolds Center
- LeFlore County sees small drop in active COVID cases, still 109 deaths
- Vikings swept at Rose State College
- Beyoncé becomes the most-awarded artist in Grammys history
- Filing approaching for municipal offices
- U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
- Benefit planned for Hudsons on Sunday in Heavener
- Wishing you were a different you
Popular Content
Articles
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- Ice storm warning issued
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Basketball districts 2A-4A: Spiro to host Heavener, Howe, Pocola, Panama also at home; Poteau on road
- Keota man loses life, Spiro woman injured in Tuesday night accident near Sunset Corner
- Basketball postponements/cancellations for January 31
- College basketball stats for LeFlore County athletes through January 30
- LeFlore County February 2023 sports calendar
- The most interesting person in Pushmataha County
- Heavy snow blankets LeFlore County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.