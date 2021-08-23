The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to show no changes to LeFlore County’s total number of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus on its website Monday night.
The OSDH still reports there are 309 active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County. Those are Poteau with 95 cases, Talihina with 39, Spiro with 32, Wister with 30, Heavener with 29, Pocola with 21, Cameron with 19, Shady Point with 15, Howe with 13, Bokoshe with nine, Panama with five and Arkoma with two.
As for the 71 deaths, Poteau has 23, followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Pocola with four, Bokoshe and Spiro with three each, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 515,801 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website’s latest update Wednesday afternoon.