LeFlore County votes down recreational marijuana
- By David Seeley
Medicinal marijuana got passed in LeFlore County in 2018, but Tuesday night saw a different outcome for recreational marijuana.
LeFlore County voters resoundingly voted no to State Question 820, legalizing recreational marijuana in Tuesday's election.
