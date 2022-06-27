Precinct City Location
101 Tucker Tucker Community Building
102 Spiro Spiro Town Hall
103 Spiro Spiro Civic Center
104 Fort Coffee Fort Coffee Community Center
105 Spiro Unite Church
106 Pocola Cross Community Church
107 Pocola Pocola First Baptist Church
108 Arkoma Arkoma First Baptist Church
109 Cameron Cameron First United Methodist Church
110 Panama Panama First Baptist Church
111 Shady Point Mike Mass Civic Center
112 Bokoshe American Legion Post 75
113 Spiro Victory Worship Center
114 Bokoshe American Legion Post 75
201 Shady Point Dog Creek Community Church
202 Wister Bethel Baptist Church
203 Poteau Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center
204 Poteau Trinity Baptist Church
205 Poteau LeFlore County Court House Annex
207 Poteau Poteau First Free Will Baptist Church
208 Poteau Poteau First Baptist Church
210 Poteau Sugarloaf Christian Fellowship
211 Howe Howe First Baptist Church
212 Wister Jim Turnipseed Community Center
213 Fanshawe Fanshawe City Hall
214 Leflore Leflore Community Center
215 Summerfield Summerfield Community Center
301 Talihina Clark Chapman Community Center
302 Whitesboro/Talihina Prairie Grove Church
303 Muse Muse Baptist Church
304 Octavia Octavia Baptist Church
305 Stapp-Zoe Stapp-Zoe Community Center
306 Haw Creek Haw Creek Fire Training Center
309 Reichert Reichert Community Center
310 Heavener (West) Heavener First Baptist Church
311 Heavener (East) Faithbridge United Methodist Church
312 Hodgen Safe Room across from Tote-A-Poke
