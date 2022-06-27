Precinct           City             Location
101               Tucker                           Tucker Community Building
102               Spiro                             Spiro Town Hall
103               Spiro                             Spiro Civic Center
104               Fort Coffee                     Fort Coffee Community Center
105               Spiro                             Unite Church
106               Pocola                           Cross Community Church
107               Pocola                           Pocola First Baptist Church
108               Arkoma                         Arkoma First Baptist Church
109               Cameron                       Cameron First United Methodist Church
110               Panama                         Panama First Baptist Church
111               Shady Point                   Mike Mass Civic Center
112               Bokoshe                        American Legion Post 75
113               Spiro                             Victory Worship Center
114               Bokoshe                        American Legion Post 75
201               Shady Point                   Dog Creek Community Church
202               Wister                           Bethel Baptist Church
203               Poteau                          Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center
204               Poteau                          Trinity Baptist Church
205               Poteau                          LeFlore County Court House Annex
207               Poteau                          Poteau First Free Will Baptist Church
208               Poteau                          Poteau First Baptist Church
210               Poteau                          Sugarloaf Christian Fellowship
211               Howe                            Howe First Baptist Church
212               Wister                           Jim Turnipseed Community Center
213               Fanshawe                      Fanshawe City Hall
214               Leflore                          Leflore Community Center
215               Summerfield                  Summerfield Community Center
301               Talihina                         Clark Chapman Community Center
302               Whitesboro/Talihina        Prairie Grove Church
303               Muse                             Muse Baptist Church
304               Octavia                         Octavia Baptist Church
305               Stapp-Zoe                     Stapp-Zoe Community Center
306               Haw Creek                     Haw Creek Fire Training Center
309               Reichert                         Reichert Community Center
310               Heavener (West)            Heavener First Baptist Church
311               Heavener (East)             Faithbridge United Methodist Church
312               Hodgen                         Safe Room across from Tote-A-Poke

