LeFlore County Youth Services Executive Director Terri Krebs knows it is time for her facility at 510 North Broadway Avenue, with the entrance off Grace Street, to expand.
Krebs was hoping the federal government could help through COVID funds.
“The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) came into effect because of all the COVID,” she said. “The government gave Oklahoma $1.8 billion to distribute. There was over 1,400 applications submitted to the State Capitol, and those applications were over $18 billion. So, that was like $17 million over what was even available.”
So, Krebs did some brainstorming, and the end result will be about a 6,000-square-feet building that will be an extension on the north side of the current facility in which there will be a hallway connecting the current building with the new part, entrances to the new part and a road going all the way around the total facility that will include an entrance/exit at Page Avenue when the project is complete.
“There was a rumor that if you went in with a bigger group that your application was more likely to be funded,” she said. “So, LeFlore County Youth Services is a member of Oklahoma Association of Youth Services, and there’s 37 agencies across the state just like ours. So, we all went in together and wrote the grant. The only ones that got approved were the ones that were capital improvement building, or the ones that weren’t going to have to have more money to run a program or something like that. They wanted something to be built or be done to increase services. So, out of the 37 agencies, 18 of us got funded a total of $30.7 million. We were one of the lucky ones that were one of the ones who built for the addition for some of the needs we were having due to COVID. We were awarded $1.4 million, and we originally asked for $2 million. I’m happy because I thought we would only get 40 percent (of the requested amount), but we got 60 percent (of what was requested). I think my project is coming in a little over budget, but I think we’re in good standings with the banks to be able to help. The new building will be about 6,000 square feet. We’re excited about what all this is going to bring to the community and the services we’ll be able to provide.”
The LCYS executive director said the needs prompted the decision to do the project for the new add-on.
“Some of the needs we were having is that we have a lot of group programs, and we only have one group room — it’s the conference room,” Krebs said. “It only holds like 20 people. When we have a class that has to have a client and a parent, it (the room) was just overloaded. The safety issues we were having was safe spacing six feet apart. It was something we were not having here. So, with that, I decided we need to build a building that will let us have one big room for bigger meetings or we can divide it like into small group rooms, so that’s what we have done. The renderings we have done is going to be where we can hold up to 75 to 100 people in one big room, or it can be divided up into three classrooms — like say 25 in each classroom. It’s going to have a kitchenette, and all that kind of stuff. It’s going to have a teen hangout room where they can come in and do homework and have access to Internet. They will have a little gaming area — a safe space for these teenage kids to come and hang out. We all know Poteau doesn’t have very much to offer for these kids. The way I look at it is the kids will be here and be supervised. They’ll be having something healthy and fun to do. There is certain curriculum we do all the time — like our first-time offender program and life skills.”
Even the general public will get a chance to do things with the clients and their families inside the new building.
“In these classrooms, we’re going to partner with other people in the community, and we’ll do even more classes, like life skills,” Krebs said. “We’re going to try to partner with some of the banks and come in and teach them about credit, checking and savings. We’ve had someone, Kelly Falkner, already mentioned about coming in and doing health and yoga. We have people that want to come in and teach them even how to change a tire or change oil — I know that won’t happen inside the new building. We’re going to do classes like interview skills, (job) applications, getting ready for college — even (doing) laundry, cooking and sewing. I’m hoping to kind of get it set up like four-week classes, so they will get to enroll in that class — and the classes can always change. It’s not always going to be a set same amount. The community can even come to us and say, ‘What about doing this?’ We’ll say, ‘We’ll check into that,’ so I’m very excited about that.”
While the actual extension is being taken care of by the $1.4 billion, there also is the cost of getting the accessories, which prompted the LCYS Chili Cook-Off fundraiser that will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. The deadline to enter a chili entry was Friday, but Krebs said she actually heard from about 12 to 15 people/entities who were planning on a chili entry. The set-up will begin at 9 a.m., with judging at 10 a.m. First place will receive $200 and a trophy, while second place will get $100. There also will be certificates handed out for other smaller category winners. Admission is $8.
“The inside furnishings is what I’m wanting to do the Chili Cook-off for,” Krebs said. “We’re going to need the table and the chairs — the team-lounge thing. In the classrooms, we want to have TV monitors that you can do classes on and show your (education) programs on the screen. We’re even going to have a laundry room to teach them how to do laundry. There’s going to be a shower room over there because someone came to me about some hygiene issues that children are having in the school system. So, what a perfect time to build this in as well to where they can come in and take a shower. Inside this, too, we’re going to have a little storm shelter built in. It’s not going to be a community one — it won’t be big enough. At least, we’ll have one. I’m also trying to put in a new generator that will (electricity-wise) back up the shelter so I won’t have to worry about taking them to a motel, so I’m excited about that as well. We might do two or three little things this year. We’re also going to be looking into other grant opportunities as well tot ry to help with the offset of what the expenses will be for the equipment that will go inside.”
The new extension isn’t the only thing that will be new.
“Another thing we’re excited about is I’m working with another partner,” Krebs said. “We’re getting a new LED sign, so all this stuff will be out there in the public. They will be able to see all these new classes and things that will be coming up, so that will be exciting.”
For additional information about Thursday’s LCYS Chili Cook-Off or anything about the agency itself, call (918) 647-5741.