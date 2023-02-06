LCYS NEW ADDITION RENDITION
This is a rendition of what the new addition, left, at LeFlore County Youth Services will look like. LCYS received $1.4 million in a state-agency grant for which all 37 state youth services agencies applied which ended up being a total of $30.7 million that 18 of the 37 state youth services agencies received.
Rendition Courtesy Michael Allen Riley Architecture, PLLC
LeFlore County Youth Services Executive Director Terri Krebs knows it is time for her facility at 510 North Broadway Avenue, with the entrance off Grace Street, to expand.
Krebs was hoping the federal government could help through COVID funds.

Tags

Recommended for you