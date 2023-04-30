breaking
Leflore female loses life in single-automobile accident Saturday morning
- By David Seeley
-
- Updated
- Comments
A Leflore female lost her life in a single-automobile accident Sarturday morning near Hodgen.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Kyle Ward, Haylee Newman, 21, of Leflore was driving her 2018 Chevrolet on Reichert-Summerfield Road.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Vikings swept by Murray State in series
- Slow-pitch state tournament matchups
- May 2023 sports calendar
- Veterans Appreciation Lunch taking place Tuesday morning at DAV Building
- Leflore female loses life in single-automobile accident Saturday morning
- Poteau City Council to meet Monday
- Baseball playoffs: Poteau, Spiro win bi-districts, Howe, Panama, Pocola win district titles
- Slow-pitch softball: Whitesboro, Pocola, Red Oak win regional crowns; Howe, Buffalo Valley also make state
Popular Content
Articles
- Baseball playoffs: Poteau, Spiro win bi-districts, Howe, Panama, Pocola win district titles
- Slow-pitch softball: Whitesboro, Pocola, Red Oak win regional crowns; Howe, Buffalo Valley also make state
- Poteau teen,infant injured in Friday night accident near Wister
- Pocola man arrested for allegedly attempting to use accident to cover up killing woman
- Thursday baseball, softball playoff scores, schedule for Friday
- Baseball, softball playoff postponements
- Pocola, Red Oak, Whitesboro prepare for home softball regionals
- Talihina man loses life in early Sunday morning accident
- Cameron females injured in single-automobile accident near Webbers Falls (UPDATE WITH CORRECT DATE OF ACCIDENT)
- Poteau's Snyder signs with UAFS for cross-country
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.