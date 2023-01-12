The annual Legislative Breakfast in which several local state legislators will be in attendance to meet with their constituents will take place from 8-9 a.m. Friday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. The event is put on by LeFlore County Farm Bureau and the Poteau Chamber of Commerce.
The state legislators in attendance will discuss the upcoming legislative issues and area concerns.
Breakfast will be provided, and everyone is welcome.
For additional information, call (918) 647-9178.
