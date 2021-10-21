The Poteau Chamber of Commerce and the Choctaw Nation will have a Legislative Meet-and-Greet beginning at noon Friday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
After redistricting, there will be new representation in Poteau and parts of LeFlore County. This is an opportunity to meet with both the current and future state representatives and senators and welcome them to the community.
Lunch will be provided.
To reserve a seat, call the Poteau Chamber at (918) 647-9178 or RSVP by e-mail to ceopoteau@poteauchamber.com.