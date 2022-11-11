The legislative process here in the state begins in earnest after the election as each party convenes, selects leadership and party priorities for the upcoming first session of the 59th Legislature. Because representatives face reelection every two years, the House changes at least that often. This means new committee chairmen and vice-chairmen must be selected. We must reelect the speaker and speaker pro tempore. We elect a new caucus chair, etc …
Things work pretty quick for new members. Our first deadline to request bills or joint resolutions to be drafted is Dec. 9. Legislators work with legal staff to draft the language, and they must be formally filed by Jan. 19. The first day of session is Feb. 6.
Also this week, I wish to thank every veteran as we celebrated Veterans Day on Friday. We have grown up in the land of the free, but we too often take this freedom for granted.
So many freedoms we would not be able to enjoy had it not been for our military presence, and our veterans who protect us. I planned to participate in both Hartshorne’s and Wilburton’s Veterans Day parades. I had requested a military flyover from our National Guard. Unfortunately, last week I was notified this would not be able to happen, so I immediately submitted again for next year. We shall see.
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
Grego serves District 17 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Latimer County and parts of LeFlore and Pittsburg counties.