JIM GREGO

The legislative process here in the state begins in earnest after the election as each party convenes, selects leadership and party priorities for the upcoming first session of the 59th Legislature. Because representatives face reelection every two years, the House changes at least that often. This means new committee chairmen and vice-chairmen must be selected. We must reelect the speaker and speaker pro tempore. We elect a new caucus chair, etc …

Things work pretty quick for new members. Our first deadline to request bills or joint resolutions to be drafted is Dec. 9. Legislators work with legal staff to draft the language, and they must be formally filed by Jan. 19. The first day of session is Feb. 6.

Tags

Recommended for you