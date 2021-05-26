On May 18, the House approved the appropriations bills to fund core government services for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1. This budget appropriates $8.8 billion, which is a 14.3 percent increase over last year’s budget thanks in part to how quickly Oklahoma reopened our state after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also leaves the state with our highest reserve balance in state history. We saw firsthand the importance of having a healthy savings account for the state just last year, when we used a portion of our state savings to supplement the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having saved a portion of our budget when we were able helped our state survive the hard year and prevented major cuts to necessary state services.
House Bill 2900, the general appropriations bill, has passed both the House and Senate and now moves to the Governor for his approval. There are also other bills that specify spending limits for various state agencies which are still pending final passage.
Also on May 18, the House unanimously approved a resolution I presented to recognize the heroic actions of Oklahoma’s licensed child care centers and homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our child care facilities have gone through many difficulties this last year because they were deemed essential and remained open so that parents in Oklahoma could go to work.
I recognized representatives from several child care organizations who were present in the House gallery, including the Oklahoma Child Care Association, the Licensed Child Care Association of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Family Child Care Alliance.
Currently, I am working with the Department of Human Services Director Justin Brown and his Chief of Staff Samantha Galloway to provide more help to these centers. This summer, I will request an interim study to dive deeper into this, utilizing statistics from Haskell County and surrounding counties.
Meanwhile, the House continues to place a high priority on education, and we’ve passed many bills last week to help public schools. However, I’m always careful to bear in mind the potential effects of education bills on rural public schools in particular. These schools are the lifeblood of our communities and we want to see them thrive!
On May 19, I met with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt for breakfast. We discussed the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Oklahoma, and Stitt indicated how important it is to get Oklahomans back to work.
Stitt recently announced that the state will be giving a $1,200 incentive to the first 20,000 people who secure a job and no longer need unemployment. For anyone still claiming unemployment who is able to work, now is the best time to go back to work! Jobs are plentiful in Oklahoma, and you may be eligible for the $1,200 incentive.
As always, please contact me with any questions or concerns you may have. You can reach me by telephone at (405) 557-7375 or by e-mail at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of representing House District 15!
• • •
Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Seqouyah counties.