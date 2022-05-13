The 30th National Association of Letter Carriers' Food Drive will take place Saturday throughout LeFlore County and surrounding areas.
The first food drive took place in 1983.
For those wishing to donate food, customers leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before their Saturday mail delivery. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their respective postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.
For additional information, contact your local post offices or go online to https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive.facebook.com/StampOutHunger or twitter.com/StampOutHunger.

Tags

Recommended for you