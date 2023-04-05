breaking
Living Lord's Supper drama set for Thursday Night
Everyone is invited to Poteau First United Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when the sanctuary will be transformed into an “upper room” at the point just after Jesus has told the disciples that one of them would betray him.
This unique drama, "The Living Lord's Supper" is presented as a gift to the community and everyone is welcome.
