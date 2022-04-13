featured breaking
Living Lord's Supper' drama set Thursday night
Everyone is invited to Poteau First United Methodist Church when the sanctuary will be transformed into an “Upper Room” at the point just after Jesus has told the disciples that one of them would betray him.
This unique drama, "The Living Lord's Supper," which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, is presented as a gift to the community and everyone is welcome.
Since its beginning in 1991, it has evolved into what it is today — an important part of the Easter season and a part of family tradition for many.
In this living dramatization of Leonardo daVinci's famous painting, "The Last Supper," men of the church portray Jesus and the disciples at the table as they speak their minds to themselves and to each other in light of the tragic words of betrayal they have just heard Jesus speak. Each disciple in turn will reveal a distinct personality as he asks the question, "Is it I who will betray Him?"
“I want to invite you and your entire family to our worship gathering," said Rev. Jim Perkin, Poteau First United Methodist pastor. "It is important to not simply go from the ‘Hosannas’ of Palm Sunday to the glory of the resurrection. When we take time to walk through the uneasy moments of this Holy Week it helps us to understand and fully appreciate the empty tomb that we celebrate on Easter morning.”
“Our audience is made up of many people from different churches in Poteau and surrounding towns," said Carol Baker, "Living Lord's Supper" director. "Words cannot describe and photographs cannot adequately capture what you see when the spotlight illuminates the scene in the darkened sanctuary."
Part II of the drama, the candlelight "Descending Darkness," follows Jesus through betrayal, abandonment, denial, and crucifixion to conclude the evening.
Caleb Dolan will be portraying Jesus. Disciples this year are Gunnar Mangrum (Judas), Robert Martin (Peter), Michael Culwell (James), David
Barnes (Nathaniel), Michael Odom (James the Less), Robert Holt (Andrew), Vance Smedley (Thomas), Bradley Hancock (John), Chad Yandell
(Philip), Tom Puckette (Matthew), Dustin Green (Thaddaeus), and David Redhage (Simon the Zealot). Dennis Thomas is the soldier, with Jon Mitchell as the alternate.
The church is located at 109 South Harper Avenue with parking and an entrance on South Walters Avenue.
