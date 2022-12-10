Dec. 10
Poteau AA Unity Group Men’s Breakfast Meeting, at the corner of North Walters and Clayton avenues, 9 a.m.
Talimena Trade Days, 401 1/2 Dallas Street in Talihina, canceled for winter.
GC3 Hand-Up Clothes Store Clothes Giveaway, 200 South McKenna Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; info: (918) 839-4737.
Green Country Ruff Riters Meeting, at Patrick Lynch Public Library, 2-4 p.m.
Poteau AA Unity Group, at the corner of North Walters and Clayton avenues, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 11
Doug Percifield Benefit Dinner/Auction, at Wister High School, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Spiro Group, at old Spiro City Hall, 7 p.m.
Dec. 12
County Commissioners Meeting, at LeFlore County Court House, 9 a.m.
Poteau Public Schools Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
Leflore Public Schools Board Meeting, 7 p.m.
Pocola Public Schools Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
Poteau AA Unity Group, corner of North Walters and Clayton avenues, 6:30 p.m.
Poteau NA Hardcore Group, back parking lot behind LeFlore County Annex, North Church Street and Green Avenue, 7 p.m.
Dec. 13
Spiro Group, at old Spiro City Hall, 7 p.m.
Dec. 14
Poteau Rotary Club Meeting, at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, noon; new members and guests welcome.
Dec. 15
Poteau Kiwanis Club Meeting, at Western Sizzlin, noon, guests and new members welcome.
GC3 Hand-Up Clothes Store Clothes Giveaway, 200 South McKenna Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; info: (918) 839-4737.
LeFlore County Democrats Meeting, at Pizza Hut, 6 p.m.
LeFlore County Republicans Meeting, at Patrick Lynch Public Library, canceled for Christmas holiday.
Dec. 16
GC3 Hand-Up Clothes Store Clothes Giveaway, 200 South McKenna Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; info: (918) 839-4737.
LeFlore County District Attorney Jeff Smith's Retirement Party, inside Judge Marion Fry's Court Room at LeFlore County Court House, 1-3 p.m.
LeFlore County Chapter of Disabled American Veterans’ Jamboree, open to the public, 6 p.m.
Talihina Business Christmas Decoration Contest, TBA.
Dec. 17
GC3 Hand-Up Clothes Store Clothes Giveaway, 200 South McKenna Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; info: (918) 839-4737.
Heavener Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.
Poteau AA Unity Group, at the corner of North Walters and Clayton avenues, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 18
Spiro Group, at old Spiro City Hall, 7 p.m.

