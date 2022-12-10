Dec. 10
Poteau AA Unity Group Men’s Breakfast Meeting, at the corner of North Walters and Clayton avenues, 9 a.m.
Talimena Trade Days, 401 1/2 Dallas Street in Talihina, canceled for winter.
GC3 Hand-Up Clothes Store Clothes Giveaway, 200 South McKenna Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; info: (918) 839-4737.
Green Country Ruff Riters Meeting, at Patrick Lynch Public Library, 2-4 p.m.
Poteau AA Unity Group, at the corner of North Walters and Clayton avenues, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 11
Doug Percifield Benefit Dinner/Auction, at Wister High School, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Spiro Group, at old Spiro City Hall, 7 p.m.
Dec. 12
County Commissioners Meeting, at LeFlore County Court House, 9 a.m.
Poteau Public Schools Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
Leflore Public Schools Board Meeting, 7 p.m.
Pocola Public Schools Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
Poteau AA Unity Group, corner of North Walters and Clayton avenues, 6:30 p.m.
Poteau NA Hardcore Group, back parking lot behind LeFlore County Annex, North Church Street and Green Avenue, 7 p.m.
Dec. 13
Spiro Group, at old Spiro City Hall, 7 p.m.
Dec. 14
Poteau Rotary Club Meeting, at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, noon; new members and guests welcome.
Dec. 15
Poteau Kiwanis Club Meeting, at Western Sizzlin, noon, guests and new members welcome.
GC3 Hand-Up Clothes Store Clothes Giveaway, 200 South McKenna Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; info: (918) 839-4737.
LeFlore County Democrats Meeting, at Pizza Hut, 6 p.m.
LeFlore County Republicans Meeting, at Patrick Lynch Public Library, canceled for Christmas holiday.
Dec. 16
GC3 Hand-Up Clothes Store Clothes Giveaway, 200 South McKenna Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; info: (918) 839-4737.
LeFlore County District Attorney Jeff Smith's Retirement Party, inside Judge Marion Fry's Court Room at LeFlore County Court House, 1-3 p.m.
LeFlore County Chapter of Disabled American Veterans’ Jamboree, open to the public, 6 p.m.
Talihina Business Christmas Decoration Contest, TBA.
Dec. 17
GC3 Hand-Up Clothes Store Clothes Giveaway, 200 South McKenna Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; info: (918) 839-4737.
Heavener Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.
Poteau AA Unity Group, at the corner of North Walters and Clayton avenues, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 18
Spiro Group, at old Spiro City Hall, 7 p.m.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Local/Area Calendar for Dec. 10-18
- Rattan FCCLA compete at STAR Event
- Basketball rundown: Pirates get first win, LeFlore teams make NCC finals, more scores
- Lying oranges
- LeFlore County agriculture to be featured on PBS show this weekend
- Candidates file for local school board seats
- Cocoa, Cookies and Christmas Music!
- Holiday meal planned Saturday in Heavener
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County Detention Center inmate found deceased Saturday
- Potential game-changing legislation coming in 2024 that could affect liquor stores
- Heavener male loses life in ATV accident on Friday
- 6 year old boy killed in Murder/Shooting/Suicide in Choctaw County
- Retiring D.A. looks back on successful 16 years
- Wister beats McCurtain in clutch, more basketball tourney opening scoers
- Buffalo Valley boys, girls both make initial ranking; Whitesboro highest in area at No. 5
- Basketball rundown: Pirates get first win, LeFlore teams make NCC finals, more scores
- Poteau Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Christmas Parade slated Saturday night
- Poteau City Council approves time changes for 2023 meetings
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.