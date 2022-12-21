STUTEVILLE GIVES TO B&G CLUB
Stuteville Chrysler Dodge Office Manager April Donathan, left, and General Manager Jerry Stroud, right, not only delivered to new Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County Chief Executive Officer Katy Upton lunch Wednesday afternoon for the kids, but a Christmas present of a popcorn machine.
PDN photo by David Seeley
In the fall of 2021, Stuteville Chrysler Dodge had a Thanksgiving dinner for patrons, but Stuteville General Manager Jerry Stroud had other ideas when 2022 came around.
On Wednesday, Stroud and Stuteville Office Manager April Donathan delivered lunch to the students of the Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County.

