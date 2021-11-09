HealthBack Home Health currently is having its annual holiday drive for the Oaks Healthcare Center until Dec. 10.
The local healthcare company is accepting donated blankets and cody room decor, pajamas or robes for men and women, house shoes and socks, hoodies, jackets and gloves, lotions and body washes for men and women, games such as cards, dominoes and puzzles and art supplies such as colors, color pencils, paints, paintbrushes).
Places for donation drop off are HealthBack Home Health’s Poteau office at 1007 North Broadway Avenue or The Poteau Daily News office at 804 North Broadway Avenue.
For additional information, call (918) 649-3349.