WAYNE ADAMS
Poteau resident Wayne Adams, left, shows off on his laptop how he can use his Python code to help him predict when storms and tornadoes not only will trike but how strong they will be. He is aided by his son Ron Washburn, center, and his wife Kellie Adams.
PDN photo by Ameria Daugherty
Have you ever tried predicting a tornado faster than the National Weather Service can? Well, Climate Scientist Wayne Adams has created a code that can do just that.
Adams is a Poteau resident who has created a Python code specifically made to predict and track tornados up to 54 minutes in advance. He works with his wife Kellie Adams and his son Ron Washburn. Ron covers the modeling aspect of the work, and Kellie covers the marketing.

