Local individual can predict tornadoes faster than NWS thanks to his new creation
- By Ameria Daughterty
Have you ever tried predicting a tornado faster than the National Weather Service can? Well, Climate Scientist Wayne Adams has created a code that can do just that.
Adams is a Poteau resident who has created a Python code specifically made to predict and track tornados up to 54 minutes in advance. He works with his wife Kellie Adams and his son Ron Washburn. Ron covers the modeling aspect of the work, and Kellie covers the marketing.
