Several local individuals have filed for public office in 11 towns for elections on April 4.
There will be two Poteau mayoral candidates — current mayor Scotty White and Jarrod Ridenour — and two Poteau City Council Ward No. 3, Seat 2 candidates — current councilwoman Connie Shockley and Karen Mills.
Three other Poteau City Council members — Ward No. 1, Seat 2 Councilman B.J. Johnson, Ward No. 2, Seat 2 Councilman Monte Shockley II and Ward No. 4, Seat 2 Councilman Jim Sommers — along with Poteau Police Department Chief Billy Hooper — filed but will not have any opposition.
Four individuals filed to run for the City of Poteau Street Commissioner — current Street Commissioner Ronnie Burgess, Eric Blaylock, Gary Gray and Ryan Ashton Cripps.
As expected numerous individuals filed for Town of Wister Board of Trustees. Not only did current trustees Max Harris, Stephen Morris and Traci Bethell file, but so, too, did Rena' Brooks, Allen Davis, Wayne Woolery, Arthur Gallego and Amy Wadley. The winners will receive four-year terms.
Wister will have two mayoral candidates — current mayor Katherine Gee and former Wister Police Department Chief DeWade Shatswell. The winner will get a two-year term in office.
Carol DeWitt was the lone individual to file for the position of Town of Wister treasurer.
In Arkoma, Josh Johnson, Kathryn Potter, Larry Stoker, Michael Moss, Bobby Weatherford, Billy J. Miller, Randall Gorman and Cody Key all filed for Board of Trustees members, while Angel Gechter, Dottie Smith and David Allen filed for Town of Arkoma clerk-treasurer.
Five individuals filed for Board of Trustees seats in Bokoshe — Dale Whitecotton Jr., Samantha Whitecotton, Denise Davis, Ronald Ward and Mika Sinclair.
Heavener will have two mayoral candidates — current mayor Max Roberts and Ronald Bradford — to go with two City of Heavener City Commissioner Ward 2 candidates — Joey Clubb and Bryan Keith Thompson — and two Ward 4 candidates — Melinda Ballantine and Christopher Bradford. Eddie Freeman filed for city treasurer but will have no opposition.
Howe will have two Board of Trustees candidates — Phyllis Fields and Nancy Cox.
Five individuals filed for Town of Panama Board of Trustees seats — Danny Southerland II (a two-year term) and Toney Fout, Shelli Morgan, Dale Miller and Kenny Morgan for four-year terms. Lori Duncan and Tyler Seaton filed for clerk-treasurer.
Three individuals filed for City of Pocola Board of Trustees offices but will not have any opposition — Office 1 candidate Lyndsee Littleton Lyons, Office 5 candidate Cindy Jackson and Office 3 candidate Roy Walker, Pocola's current mayor. John Limbocker filed for clerk-treasure and also will have no opposition.
Four individuals filed for Board of Trustees seats in Shady Point — Robert Wellman, Jerry Hopkins Jr. and Justin Cruse for four-year terms and Kendall Downs for a two-year term.
Spiro saw four public offices get candidates, but three of those will have no opposition — Board of Trustees Office No. 1 Michael Gray, Board of Trustees Office 5 Tom Tobler and clerk-treasurer Jessica Rust. Kathy Real and Fred Harper Jr. filed for the Board of Trustees Office No. 3.
Talihina saw three candidates file for its Board of Trustees — Don Faulkner, Sherman Ward Jr. and Anita Duncan.