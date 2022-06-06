featured
Local legislator gives Kiwanians Capitol Hill update
- David Seeley
Oklahoma District 3 State Rep. Rick West had a chance Thursday afternoon to tell the members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club how things are and what's been done lately at the State Capitol during the local civic organization's weekly meeting at Western Sizzlin.
"If you would have asked me three weeks ago, I would have told you everything was great at the (State) Capitol and that the House (of Representatives), the Senate and the governor (Kevin Stitt) were all getting along real good," West said. "Things change, especially when you're talking about the budget. Things kind of fell apart. It was just a three-ring circus really, the way I look at it. The House passed the budget, but the Senate didn't like it. We went back (May 26). The governor vetoed the budget. We'll go back (Monday) for a special session."
The local legislator mentioned a couple of things Stitt would like to do.
"The governor wants to eliminate the the grocery sales tax — the state part of it, which would be four percent," West said. "The county and cities would keep theirs. I support that. The governor wants to lower the state income tax to four percent. I'll support that. We did away with the tax on motor vehicles purchases."
However, the biggest item to deal with is the budget.
"In the back of my mind, when we were $1 billion short as we had collected $6 billion or $7 billion, this year we collected $10.2 billion, and 95 percent — $9.8 billion — has been allocated," West said. "We put $1 billion into savings. Some of the highlights of that was 45 percent of the budget went to K-12 education. Education got $1 billion from the feds (federal government), plus marijuana money, gambling money and Tribal money. A lot of money is going into K-12 education. It's about a 30- to 35-percent increase in K-12 education. We increased higher education and CareerTech. We gave the (Oklahoma) Highway Patrol a 30-percent raise. We also increased provider rates. We were getting to the point where these providers could not stay in business because of that. We gave REAP (Rural Economic Area Plan) $30 million, something that is very important. For those griping about county roads, the cap is at $125 million, and we raised that by $5 million over five years — so, at the end of five years, that cap will be $150 million that will go to county roads. It's not Oklahoma City or Tulsa, it's only rural roads. We'll have to see what the (LeFlore) County Commissioners will do with that. I want everyone to know we're budgeting and funding for rural roads. My job is to do the best I can to provide as much money as I can to right here (in LeFlore County)."
