In some way, Christmas came early for the 16 libraries in the Southeast Oklahoma Library System, which includes Poteau’s Patrick Lynch Public Library as well as the libraries in Arkoma, Heavener, Spiro, Talihina and Wister.
All the local libraries have two new things to offer. One of those two new things is the Library of Things.
Southeas Oklahoma Library System Regional Supervisor Leslie Langley said you can check out anything from a large Connect Four game to cornhole to a leaf blower to a crock pot to a wall stud finder to a crochet kit to a ghost meter to a blood pressure machine.
"On our web page (www.SEOLIbraries.com), there’s a link that shows everything that’s available," Langley said.
The second new thing is a digilab, giving customers the chance to digitize their material.
“It’s a digital lab where you can digitize photos, movies and music," Langley said.