Local potter Dani Montoya of Yellow Cottage Studios, located on North Broadway Avenue, told members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center about her craft. Now that she has fully devoted herself to pottery, Montoya said she wanted to expand on her projects.
“I’ve been exploring for the last couple of years of finding my voice in pottery.” said Montoya, who has been at her Yellow Cottage Studio location on North Broadway Avenue for six years. “Although I keep calling myself a potter, I consider myself a ceramic artist. I take pottery and actually do art on them. I love putting designs and graphics on my (art)ware. I think everybody should be able to pick up a piece of art — it’s not just for hanging on the wall.”