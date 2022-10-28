HARVEY COGBURN
Poteau resident Harvey Cogburn, center, was inducted into the 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame during a December ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C.
Poteau resident Harvey Cogburn, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division and the 35th Signal Battalion at Fort Bragg, N.C., for little more than a decade got an unexpected Christmas present last December. Cogburn was inducted into the 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame upon a return visit at the request of Fort Bragg.
"When I retired from the military, that was the end of my military career," Cogburn said. "I got the call (in December) to come to the 82nd Airborne Division (at Fort Bragg), so, of course, I went. I got to Fort Bragg on (a) Sunday evening. Monday morning at 8 a.m., I was at the 82nd. At that time, the (current) general was holding a briefing for all the brigade commanders. He told them, 'We're going to put you on hold. Don't leave the building. I'll be back when I get back.' The commanding general took me around Fort Bragg, which is all under construction — it's on a plane (level of construction) you wouldn't expect. Fort Bragg is now home to about 28,000 troops, and that number is going to rise to 65,000. They're building dependents quarters and new buildings for the troops to stay in. About 11 a.m., let's go back to headquarters. He said, 'I guess you're wondering why we wanted you here. I got a surprise for you.' He took me brigadier room, and there was about 15 to 16 brigadier commanders still there. He said, 'Now is the time for your surprise.' He held a picture up. He called the brigadier commanders to attention. They stood up and saluted me. He said, 'As of now, I'm inducting Sgt. Cogburn into the 82nd Airborne (Division) Hall of Fame. I need a vote from each of you (brigadier commanders).' They all voted yes. The commanding general said, 'Well, I guess it's up to me. I'm the deciding vote.' He said, 'You're in the 82nd Airborne (Division) Hall of Fame.'"

