featured breaking
Local resident inducted into 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Poteau resident Harvey Cogburn, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division and the 35th Signal Battalion at Fort Bragg, N.C., for little more than a decade got an unexpected Christmas present last December. Cogburn was inducted into the 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame upon a return visit at the request of Fort Bragg.
"When I retired from the military, that was the end of my military career," Cogburn said. "I got the call (in December) to come to the 82nd Airborne Division (at Fort Bragg), so, of course, I went. I got to Fort Bragg on (a) Sunday evening. Monday morning at 8 a.m., I was at the 82nd. At that time, the (current) general was holding a briefing for all the brigade commanders. He told them, 'We're going to put you on hold. Don't leave the building. I'll be back when I get back.' The commanding general took me around Fort Bragg, which is all under construction — it's on a plane (level of construction) you wouldn't expect. Fort Bragg is now home to about 28,000 troops, and that number is going to rise to 65,000. They're building dependents quarters and new buildings for the troops to stay in. About 11 a.m., let's go back to headquarters. He said, 'I guess you're wondering why we wanted you here. I got a surprise for you.' He took me brigadier room, and there was about 15 to 16 brigadier commanders still there. He said, 'Now is the time for your surprise.' He held a picture up. He called the brigadier commanders to attention. They stood up and saluted me. He said, 'As of now, I'm inducting Sgt. Cogburn into the 82nd Airborne (Division) Hall of Fame. I need a vote from each of you (brigadier commanders).' They all voted yes. The commanding general said, 'Well, I guess it's up to me. I'm the deciding vote.' He said, 'You're in the 82nd Airborne (Division) Hall of Fame.'"
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Breast cancer stamps still available at Poteau Post Office
- Several Halloween events this weekend, Monday
- Local resident inducted into 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame
- Week 9 football: Poteau rolls to win; Keota wins District B-6; Spiro, Pocola rise in standings
- November 2022 LeFlore County area sports calendar
- Review: ‘Black Adam,’ a superhero franchise born on a Rock
- PHS student injured in Wednesday morning accident on campus (UPDATE)
- 2022 Fall Decorating Contest Winner Announced
Popular Content
Articles
- Sample Ballots Available for the November 8, 2022 General Election
- PHS student injured in Wednesday morning accident on campus (UPDATE)
- Green Country Recovery Ranch making transition to 6:33 Recovery
- Local resident dead, two people in custody after shooting west of Shady Point
- Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Aggressively Targeting Criminal Activity within the State’s Medical Marijuana Program
- Three Georgia children lose lives in accident south of Big Cedar
- Pocola's Parker wins District 2A-6 Player of Year, Howe's Kadynce Delt gets Pitcher of Year; full list for Pocola, Howe, Panama
- Area district standings, playoffs scenarios through Week 8
- Poteau remains lone team in AP Oklahoma high-school football poll
- Parker's sophomore year production virtually unmatched
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.