Local resident shares concerns about Knothole Road, bridge near Shady Point
- By David Seeley
Local resident Jim Waddle capped off Monday morning’s LeFlore County Commissioners meeting at the LeFlore County Court House by sharing his concerns about Knothole Road and a bridge near Shady Point.
Waddle told the board that the bridge has been closed and a tinhorn being clogged and washing out that portion of Knothole Road, and that concrete barriers have been moved that might make it appear the road is open.
