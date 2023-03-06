JIM WADDLE
Jim Waddle, back, shows LeFlore County District 2 Commissioner and Board Chairman Cody Covey at the map in the LeFlore County Commissioners meeting room at the LeFlore County Court House where the issues are on Knothole Road near Shady Point. Waddle shared concerns with Knothole Road as well as a bridge on the road that need repair during Monday morning’s meeting.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Local resident Jim Waddle capped off Monday morning’s LeFlore County Commissioners meeting at the LeFlore County Court House by sharing his concerns about Knothole Road and a bridge near Shady Point.
Waddle told the board that the bridge has been closed and a tinhorn being clogged and washing out that portion of Knothole Road, and that concrete barriers have been moved that might make it appear the road is open.

