Several local school board seats will be up for grabs during Tuesday's election.
Dow Wilson and Phil McGehee will vie for the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education's No. 2 seat, while Michael White and Joseph Bottoms will be seeking the Heavener School Board's No. 2 seat.
Debby Clark and Matthew Adams are seeking the Panama Public Schools Board of Education's No. 2 seat, while Josh Merritt and Tyler Howard will vie for the Pocola School Board's No. 2 seat.
Jackie Martin Perez and former Wister Police Chief DeWade Shatswell will vie for the Wister Public Schools Board of Education's No. 2 seat, while a few LeFlore County precincts and several Latimer County precincts will cast their votes for the Red Oak School Board's No. 2 seat between Jeremy Daniel Hunter and Travis Hill.
Howe patrons will be voting on a $245,000 bond issue for the purchasing of transportation equipment.
Voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

