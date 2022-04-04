breaking
Local school board seats, Howe Schools bond issue on ballots Tuesday
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Several local school board seats will be up for grabs during Tuesday's election.
Dow Wilson and Phil McGehee will vie for the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education's No. 2 seat, while Michael White and Joseph Bottoms will be seeking the Heavener School Board's No. 2 seat.
Debby Clark and Matthew Adams are seeking the Panama Public Schools Board of Education's No. 2 seat, while Josh Merritt and Tyler Howard will vie for the Pocola School Board's No. 2 seat.
Jackie Martin Perez and former Wister Police Chief DeWade Shatswell will vie for the Wister Public Schools Board of Education's No. 2 seat, while a few LeFlore County precincts and several Latimer County precincts will cast their votes for the Red Oak School Board's No. 2 seat between Jeremy Daniel Hunter and Travis Hill.
Howe patrons will be voting on a $245,000 bond issue for the purchasing of transportation equipment.
Voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Local school board seats, Howe Schools bond issue on ballots Tuesday
- City Council takes action on properties during Monday night's meeting
- Amber Alert leads to Bokoshe man's arrest
- LeFlore County Junior High Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament postponed
- Wister baseball, Whitesboro, Pocola softball in top five of ranking
- UPDATE: LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 1 postponed
- Batiste, joyful performances highlight Grammy Awards
- Review: Life through a witch’s eyes in ‘You Won’t Be Alone’
Popular Content
Articles
- Roney becomes CASC's first wrestling signee with four-year program
- Pocola tops LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament seeding
- Wister teams rise in rankings, several more baseball, softball teams hold spots
- Poteau's Maura Tecla signs with CASC for cross-country
- Panama woman loses life in motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon
- April sports calendar
- First 'Positively Poteau Cruise Night' slated for Friday
- Wister baseball, Whitesboro, Pocola softball in top five of ranking
- CASC softball season cancellation: CASC releases statement
- Bigfoot Museum Art Gallery Gifts and More getting set up in Talihina
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.