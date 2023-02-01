Several local schools either closed campuses for Wednesday classes or are doing virtual learning or an alternative method of instruction (AMI).
Schools closed for Wednesday classes are Cameron, Hodgen, Shady Point, Keota and all Kiamichi Tech campuses.
Schools going to virtual learning for Wednesday classes are Poteau, both Carl Albert State College campus in Poteau and Sallisaw, Fanshawe and Heavener. Five other schools - Bokoshe, Howe, Pocola, Talihina and Wister - announced Tuesday afternoon they were going to virtual learning for Wednesday classes.
Due to the CASC-Poteau campus being closed, the special presentation of The Raptor Project and Bird Show, that was supposed to take place at 1 and 7 p.m. today (Wednesday) has been canceled.