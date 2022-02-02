breaking
Local schools going virtual beginning Thursday
Three local county school districts, Poteau, Heavener and Howe, will go to virtual learning beginning Thursday due to weather conditions.
Poteau and Heavener will be virtual Thursday and Friday, while Howe will be virtual just Thursday since school is out Friday.
Pocola went virtual earlier this week.
