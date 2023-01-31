Several local schools decided to do their Tuesday classes virtually, with two deciding to do so Wednesday as well.
Poteau, Arkoma, Fanshawe, Heavener, Howe, Leflore and Pocola are doing virtual learning today (Tuesday), while Bokoshe and Talihina will do virtual learning both today (Tuesday) and Wednesday.
Other schools decided to take a snow day today (Tuesday) - Cameron, Hodgen, Shady Point, Spiro and Keota.
Carl Albert State College announced late Monday night that both campuses - Poteau and Sallisaw - to do virtual learning today (Tuesday) as Flex (Zoom) courses will be operating and traditional learning will operate in a modified function through Blackboard.