Five local state legislators, District 3 State Rep. Rick West, District 4 State Sen. Mark Allen, District 5 State Sen. George Burns, District 7 State Sen. Warren Hamilton from McCurtain and District 1 State Rep. Eddy Dempsey, had a chance to let their constituents know of what's getting ready to happen as the new session of the Oklahoma Legislature convenes beginning at noon Feb. 7 during Friday morning's Legislative Breakfast at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, which was put on by the Poteau Chamber of Commerce and LeFlore County Farm Bureau.
The state legislators shared what bills they have coming up and some topics that will be coming up when the new session opens.