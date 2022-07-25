JASON LLOYD
Local surveyor Jason Lloyd speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting July 13 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Local surveyor Jason Lloyd from Lloyd Land Surveying, LLC told members of the Poteau Rotary Club at the local organization’s weekly meeting July 13 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center about the main duties he has.
“Surveying is the profession of making precise measurements over long distances,” Lloyd said. “It’s someone who is licensed by the state to be able to make a determination in a professional opinion about long-distance measurements. That’s applicable to properties because most of them are a little too long and too many obstacles to measure directly.”

