Several local youth placed in this month’s LeFlore County Fair 4-H indoor exhibits and open class contests.
In the 4-H indoor exhibits, Heidi Goad, Juliane Waldroop, Kinsley Williams, Lucia Waldroop, Isaiah Frerich, Hannah Reed, Ellie Berger, Jorja Hendrix, Ben Wilson, Jayden Garcia, Kambri England, Brenna McNatt, Emma Clayborne, Lillian Balzama, Jase England, Tripp McGowan and Sarah England all placed first, which punched their tickets to competing in the Tulsa State Fair — which is taking place this week.
Coming in runners-up in the 4-H indoor exhibits were Wilson, Berger, Hendrix, Garcia, Balzama, Brenna McNatt, Hannah Reed, Tripp McGowan, Mia McGowan, Kambri England, Juliane Waldroop, Braven Shadwick, Lillie Branscum, Lucia Waldroop, Sarah England and Jase England.
Placing third in the 4-H indoor exhibits were Wilson, Hendricks, Goad, Balzama, Gus Luman, Juliana Waldroop, Lucia Waldroop, Caleb Vaughn, Benytt McNatt, Brenna McNatt and Billie McNatt. Hendricks also had a fourth-place entry.
In the LeFlore County Fair open class entries, Hendrix, Wilson, Hannah Reed, Kastyn Wagley, Sarah England, Marsha Reed and Anthony Borden all had first-place entries, while Wagley, Hannah Reed and Lucia Waldroop each had runner-up entries.