Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- David Seeley
After what LeFlore County Court Clerk Melba Hall called a long, tough decision that lasted for almost a year, she has decided to resign her post effective June 30. She will become the secretary bailiff for Judge Jon Sullivan.
"I wanted to have the opportunity to still be working with people I love and (legal) work I know," Hall said Monday morning after the LeFlore County Commissioners' weekly meeting at the LeFlore County Court House, in which the board approved her resignation. "That's what made the decision easier."
Hall will be replaced by LeFlore County First Deputy Court Clerk Mindy White, who will begin July 1 and will keep that position at least until the Aug. 23 election, in which White could face opposition to the Court Clerk's position.
"Mindy has worked for me for 22 years," Hall said. "You won't find a harder worker. That is what made this decision easier. I love my job. I have no regrets. I would do it all over again. It was a tough decision."
Hall has held the Court Clerk's position since January 1993. She started working in that office at age 19 where she "soaked up everything like a sponge." She then went to work in the child support system for 2.5-3 years, then worked for eight years at Sanders Law Firm when elder attorney Doug Sanders asker her to be a secretary for Doug "Dougie" Sanders when he moved from Oklahoma City to Poteau.
One of the things Hall of which is most proud is computerizing the office.
"There were no computers when I started," she said. "We computerized the office. We can look up records faster, print reports for newspapers and makes the courts run a lot smoother."
Another thing Hall is proud of is since 2006 due to being appointed to different boards and other governing bodies, she has had the opportunity from 2006 until just recently "to have an input on how to make the court system statewide better."
Hall and her staff inside the LeFlore County Court Clerk's office maintains all records, assists the judges in their court room and file all legal documents.
Since Hall has been LeFlore County Court Clerk, she has not ever had an opposition when it comes time for re-election.
"Having no opponent has meant a lot to me," Hall said. "I have always tried to treat people as if they matter. I was brought up to trust people and treat them the way they would want to be treated.
Hall said she thought about retiring/resigning in 2015, but "I wasn't ready. I'm still not ready to go, but I now have another job to go to."
