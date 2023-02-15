featured breaking
Longtime Poteau lawyer, community leader passes
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Longtime Poteau lawyer and community leader Benjamin J. Curtis passed away Monday at age 86.
Born on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, 1936, in Summerfield, Curtis was appointed by Gov. Frank Keating to the board of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System which provided legal counsel to those in need. He also founded the LeFlore County Bar Association in 1980 which provides an open exchange of ideas and continuing education for attorneys.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Howe girls prepare for playoffs with experience built through season
- Longtime Poteau lawyer, community leader passes
- Poteau girls see opportunity to win district at Muldrow
- Cameron man injured in Wednesday morning accident
- Pocola School Board office No. 3 to have run-off election April 4; School bonds pass in Leflore, Monroe
- Dodd signs with CASC for cross-country
- Three people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead
- Spiro, Pocola sweep LeFlore County foes on road; Poteau girls win
Popular Content
Articles
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Friday basketball roundup: Whitesboro edges LeFlore, Talihina rolls in district playoffs, Howe sweeps homecoming night
- Talihina female, infant injured in Friday night single-automobile accident
- Thursday night basketball: Whitesboro cruises in district opener, Pocola sweeps Stigler, Poteau competes
- Hodgen, Fanshawe girls make ORES state championship games
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- Police in Spiro kill shooting suspect (UPDATE)
- Spiro, Pocola sweep LeFlore County foes on road; Poteau girls win
- Poteau School Board will look to purchase real estate, tend to personnel matters during Monday night's meeting
- Poteau School Board takes care of personnel matters in Monday night's meeting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.