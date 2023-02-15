BENJAMIN CURTIS

Longtime Poteau lawyer and community leader Benjamin J. Curtis passed away Monday at age 86.
Born on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, 1936, in Summerfield, Curtis was appointed by Gov. Frank Keating to the board of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System which provided legal counsel to those in need. He also founded the LeFlore County Bar Association in 1980 which provides an open exchange of ideas and continuing education for attorneys.

