A lot can happen in 50 years. Just ask newly-retired Poteau Valley Improvement Authority board member Jim Fry, who retired late last year.
"We saw lots of increase in the PVIA infrastructure," Fry said. "We put new lines here and yon, and all over the country. We were constantly upgrading, like with new tanks as the service expanded. It was a constant thing to upgrade the infrastructure. One of the bigger things was getting the water level of Wister Lake raised, making more water available. Getting the lake level raised was a truly a blessing for the county for the availability of water. When I first went on the board, we sometimes would have to hold a check until the next month before we could pay our bills, so things were tight. Some of the old heads went on and on, they squeezed that nickel pretty hard. The thing was we can't raise the rates, but if you don't have the infrastructure you can't get water to nobody. The philosophies are somewhat different now than what they were."