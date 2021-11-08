The Love Fostering Hope “Home for Christmas” Banquet will be Tuesday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., which is the same time a silent auction will begin. The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.
There is sponsorship opportunities — $2,500 for platinum, $1,500 for gold, $1,000 for silver and $500 for bronze. Table sponsorship of up to eight individuals is available for $450.
Items can be donated for both the silent auction and live auction. There also will be a basket challenge where churches and organizations can donate a themed basket to be auctioned off in the silent auction.
For additional information, call (479) 806-8517 or e-mail to marie@lovefosteringhope.org.