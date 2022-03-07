featured
Lowrey Building celebrating centennial birthday
- By David Deaton LeFlore County Museum Director
-
-
- Comments
The LeFlore County Historical Society is pleased to announce that The Lowrey Building in Poteau has withstood the test of time and reached a milestone. The building is now 100 years old.
The building is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and the LCHS plans to celebrate not only looking back but moving forward.
"We plan to have our first exhibit ready by March 17 with an open house featuring old photos and storyboards" LeFlore County Museum Director David Deaton said. "The exhibit will grow each month. From there, a full exhibit in October 2022 will premiere and be revealed at our 'Taste of LeFlore County' fundraiser in October.
For additional information, call (918) 647-9330.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Lowrey Building celebrating centennial birthday
- Poteau City Council addresses property issues at Monday night's meeting; former council president remembered to begin evening
- CASC swept in home doubleheader by PJC
- Vikings win two of five during weekend
- A bleeding bottom lip is better than smelling skunk
- Hope everyone survived the last ice storm
- Robert Pattinson helps a new Batman emerge from the darkness
- Howe girls, Pocola teams stamp tickets to state tourney, more basketball playoffs
Popular Content
Articles
- Howe girls, Pocola teams stamp tickets to state tourney, more basketball playoffs
- Cameron baseball, softball open season with wins
- Whitesboro girls, BV boys make state; Pocola teams, Howe girls win regional titles
- Whitesboro, Buffalo Valley knock off Duke to advance at state, more area playoffs
- Whitesboro girls, BV boys on brink in area playoffs; Poteau girls survive in regionals, more basketball playoffs
- Choctaw Nation anxious to participate in FAA's Emerging Aviation Program
- March sports calendar
- Poteau City Council to remember president, who passed Tuesday
- LeFlore County fugitive caught in McAlester
- Panama High School student arrested after threatening post
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.