LOWREY BUILDING
This an old photograph of the Lowrey Building, which is on the corner of North Witte and Dewey avenues. The building will celebrate its 100th birthday later this month.
Photo Courtesy David Deaton/LeFlore County Museum
The LeFlore County Historical Society is pleased to announce that The Lowrey Building in Poteau has withstood the test of time and reached a milestone. The building is now 100 years old.
The building is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and the LCHS plans to celebrate not only looking back but moving forward.
"We plan to have our first exhibit ready by March 17 with an open house featuring old photos and storyboards" LeFlore County Museum Director David Deaton said. "The exhibit will grow each month. From there, a full exhibit in October 2022 will premiere and be revealed at our 'Taste of LeFlore County' fundraiser in October.
For additional information, call (918) 647-9330.

