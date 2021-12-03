Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell made a visit Thursday to Poteau.
One of the things Pinnell said is that fixing roads is a top priority.
“That is a big priority of mine and Gov. (Kevin) Stitt,” Pinnell said. “It’s very difficult to get businesses to relocate if the roads aren’t in good condition and broadband isn’t workable. Those are things we have to address, particularly rural two-lane (roads) — rural roads that county commissioners are having to make tough decisions on, whether they re-pave some or turn it back into gravel. We don’t want them to have to make those decisions. Rural roads and bridges are a priority for us moving forward."