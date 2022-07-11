The Poteau Valley Genealogical Society will have a Lunch and Learn at noon Tuesday at Patrick Lynch Public Library.
The guest speaker will be LeFlore County Clerk Kelli Ford, who will teach those in attendance about how to access land records.
The event is free and open to the public, but those attending will need to bring their own sack lunch.
Anyone who believes that their ancestors owned land in LeFlore County are urged to attend.

Tags

Recommended for you