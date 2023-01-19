breaking
Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
One male was taken into custody by the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department after a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the area of River Bend and Possum Valley roads outside of Poteau.
According to a report sent to The Poteau Daily News by LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, LeFlore County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to a dispute with possible weapons between individuals in the vicinity of River Bend and Possum Valley roads.
Derryberry's report said while deputies were on the way to the scene, the call was escalated to a "shots fired" call. When deputies went on scene, they located an adult male with gunshot wounds and severe facial region trauma.
According to Derryberry's report, live-saving measures were started until LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff could arrive on the scene. It was told to the deputies on the scene that there were two other males involved, and they were in a truck and on a motorcycle.
Derryberry's report said both LeFlore County Sheriff's Department deputies and members of the Poteau Police Department were able to stop the other two individuals at an undisclosed distance from the scene without incident. Upon safe approach, authorities learned the truck's driver also had multiple gunshot wounds, while the motorcyclist had no apparent major injuries and no gunshot wounds.
According to Derryberry's report, after further investigation and interviews from the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department investigators, one male was taken into custody and is facing charges related to the incident and is being detained in the LeFlore County Detention Center. Both wounded individuals were life-flighted out and were listed in critical condition.
Derryberry said that this is an ongoing investigation, and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting in the investigation.
No names were released at press time of either the male taken into custody or the two wounded individuals.
