A shooting occurred Wednesday on West Avenue F in Heavener.
A neighbor removed a pistol and fired off several rounds at a neighbor, striking him twice. The injured person was taken to Blues Park and life-flighted. The suspected shooter was arrested.
The Heavener Police Department, the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department and Choctaw Tribal Police responded to the call.
Caution lines were stretched around the property as officers investigated the shooting.
No names of the injured person or shooter have been released.
A source close to the PDN said the Federal Bureau of Investigations has just arrived on the scene.