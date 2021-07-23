This week, I wish to congratulate Ryan Walters, a McAlester graduate as well as former history teacher at McAlester High School, on his bid to become our next State Superintendent of Education. Ryan is a young man with a bright future, and I have worked with him regularly in his role as Secretary of Education. He is a great resource on all education issues.
• • •
I wish to close out on a sad note asking for prayers for the family of Regina Mings, a rural carrier in Talihina who recently passed away. I worked with Regina for 17 years while I was postmaster in Talihina. Regina was awarded numerous safe driving awards during her career. This past April, I invited her and her family to the State Capitol and presented her with a special floor citation for her accomplishments. She will be missed.
• • •
On not so good news, I received word that Pittsburg County has been added to a list of quarantined counties in Oklahoma regarding the movement of round hay bales due to increasing fire ant numbers. As a hay producer that ships hay to numerous counties, I’m having a difficult time understanding placing this burden on our farmers and ranchers. I plan to meet with Oklahoma State University Extension personnel soon to try to gain a better understanding of this process.
• • •
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve and always feel free to contact my office for help or with questions. I can be reached by e-mail at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or by telephone at (405) 557-7381.
• • •
