Phil McGehee won the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education No. 2 seat election Tuesday night, winning by a vote count of 389 to 70 over his lone opponent Dow Wilson.
"I appreciate the confidence put in me by the voters in this election," McGehee said. "I'll do my best to make good decisions in all matters relative to the school district and students. I need to thank those who voted for me, and those who helped me in my campaign. I appreciate everyone — I really do."
Several other local school boards had vacancies filled by Tuesday's elections.
Heavener Public School Board of Education No. 2 seat election was won by Michael White, beating Joseph Bottoms 99 votes to 75.
Debby Clark defeated Matthew Adams 78 votes to 23 to win the Panama Public Schools Board of Education No. 2 seat election.
The Pocola School Board No. 2 seat election went to Tyler Howard, almost doubling Josh Merritt's vote total as Howard earned a 179 votes to 92 votes victory.
Former Wister Police Department Chief DeWade Shatswell won the Wister School Board No. 2 seat, beating Jackie Martin Perez in the closest race of the night as Shatswell won 63 votes to 59.
Red Oak's No. 2 school board seat election went to Travis Hill, who posted a 50 votes to 19 win over Jeremy Daniel Hunter.
The other election of Tuesday was Howe Public Schools' bond issue for $245,000 to help provide funding for transportation equipment, which failed 52 votes to 40.

