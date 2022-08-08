DEANNA CHANCELLOR/CAC
  • LeFlore County Child Advocacy Center Director Deanna Chancellor speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
    PDN photo by David Seeley
The McGirt ruling strikes again. Just ask LeFlore County Child Advocacy Center Director Deanna Chancellor.
"The McGirt ruling has changed the way we do business," Chancellor said to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. "We now have Choctaw Nation, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and local law enforcement. Then, we have Tribal CPS (Child Protective Service) and state CPS, so we've kind of had to negotiate some rough waters to figure out how to effectively serve all of these people. We are still the advocacy center for the (Choctaw Nation) Tribe. We do all of their forensic interviews and exams as well as for the FBI, so we serve all those agencies. So, we've had some growing pains this year, but we feel like we're over that hump. We've got some pretty good footing with our partners — both federally and with our state partners."

