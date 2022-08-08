The McGirt ruling strikes again. Just ask LeFlore County Child Advocacy Center Director Deanna Chancellor.
"The McGirt ruling has changed the way we do business," Chancellor said to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. "We now have Choctaw Nation, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and local law enforcement. Then, we have Tribal CPS (Child Protective Service) and state CPS, so we've kind of had to negotiate some rough waters to figure out how to effectively serve all of these people. We are still the advocacy center for the (Choctaw Nation) Tribe. We do all of their forensic interviews and exams as well as for the FBI, so we serve all those agencies. So, we've had some growing pains this year, but we feel like we're over that hump. We've got some pretty good footing with our partners — both federally and with our state partners."
Chancellor told the Rotarians what the main purpose of the Child Advocacy Center is.
"Our primary goal is to decrease trauma to children," she said. "We know a long time ago, let's say in the 1970s, that when there was a report of child abuse, what would happen is the report would be made to law enforcement, law enforcement would call child protective services, law enforcement would talk to the child protective services and the child, check to see if they had to have an exam and medical (personnel) would talk to the child. It it was prosecuted, the prosecution would talk to them. Maybe another law enforcement officer would talk to them if they needed more information. Every time you tell that story, that's a trauma, and you then will have more trauma.
"So, what happens at the Child Advocacy Center, our goal is to decrease that trauma to hopefully one event — the event that precipitated that call. What happens now is that call comes in to DHS (Department of Human Services) or law enforcement, and they immediately know we have a pretty good protocol here. They're going to see what it is, and they're going to initiate the Child Advocacy Center. We're going to get everybody there who is supposed to be there. We're going to do something called a forensic interview. We're going to bring in that child and the non-offending parent. Law enforcement is going to be there. DHS is going to be there. We have a forensic nurse. We have two advocates on staff. We also have a therapeutic program and three therapists on staff. That interview basically is an interview that's admissible in court, and those kids can tell their story. DHS and law enforcement are there and watch the interview. If we're going to do an exam, our nurse will watch the interview. Those interviews then are released to DHS, law enforcement and the district attorney's office for prosecution. Then, we initiate our therapeutic program. We like our kids we see at our facility to be seen by our therapists because our therapists are trained to work with trauma-exposed children."
Chancellor mentioned the distinct types of therapy done at the Child Advocacy Center.
"There's a difference between behavioral therapy and trauma therapy," the director said. "We are nationally accredited. Because we are nationally accredited, all of our therapists have to be trained in what we call evidence-based programs. Trauma focus covers the behavioral therapy. We do child-parent interactive therapy.
"We also have a problematic sexual behavior program. We were the first child advocacy center in Oklahoma to have staff trained and open a program outside Oklahoma City. We know that kids are being exposed to incredibly early pornography, and it's an issue we're seeing. We're seeing kids as young as age 6 that are sexually acting out on their peers, and they've had early exposure to pornography. We have a program called problematic sexual behavior, and we have a 97-percent success rate. It was actually developed in Oklahoma at OU Child Study Center. It's been rolled out across the U.S., and it's national now. It's been around for 25 years, so it's considered an evidence-based program. We've had incredibly great success with it. We only serve kids who are ages 6-12 who are having some issues in controlling those sexual behaviors."
Chancellor said that in 2021, the Child Advocacy Center served 370 victims, with 188 forensic interviews, 37 medical examinations and provided another 1,400 services.
"That could have been counseling, advocacy services or a court advocacy, where we actually went to court with them and provided advocates there for support for those kids," Chancellor said regarding those services rendered.
Chancellor is quick to point out that if anyone has any gut feelings or inclinations of trouble in a neighboring house, don't hesitate to contact the Child Advocacy Center by calling (918) 647-3814.
"It's important how to identify child abuse and what to do if you suspect child abuse," she said. "What we always tell people is, 'I would always rather you error on the side of the child, and let somebody who is trained to determine if that's abuse.' If it's not, then they'll move on."
However, there also may be other reasons to call the agency, such as family crises.
"Maybe it's not something they'll substantiate as abuse," Chancellor said. "Maybe that family is in crisis. We have a young mom. She's got four kids. She's at home by herself. She is not effectively parenting or handling her own mental health. So, DHS can come in and be a great advocate for that family, implement and offer services and go into their home and help that family. I tell people DHS is not your enemy. They actually can be a great service to people that are struggling to parent and help them parent more effectively. We want to put in a plug that if there's something that needs to be reported or a gut feeling that something's not right, call that in and let the people know who are trained to investigate those kinds of cases."