The 2022 Memorial Day Benefit Wagon Train will hit the road this weekend.
The wagons and riders will gather at the Phil Gardenhire Rodeo Arena on Friday.
Then, the 2022 Memorial Day Benefit Wagon Train will leave around 8 a.m. Saturday for the Spiro Round-Up Club Arena, where riders will have a potluck meal and benefit auction between 6-7 p.m. Saturday.
Following Cowboy Church service Sunday morning, the wagon train will head to the Fort Smith (Ark.) Stockyards to camp, then participate in the Old Fort Days Rodeo Parade on Memorial Day morning.
Any participant with equine must bring negative Coggins papers for their horse/mule. For safety purposes, all animals must be traffic safe.
This year's benefit recipient is 15-month-old Bentley Stroud, son of Makaela Hicks and Haden Stroud of Poteau. Bentley has been diagnosed with Nonketotic Hyperglycinemia (NKH), a rare, genetic metabolic disorder almost a year ago.
More information about the 2022 Memorial Day Benefit Wagon Train can be found on its Facebook page or by calling Wayne Woolery at (474) 414-2775 or Missy Woolery at (918) 413-9434.

