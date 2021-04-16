Earl Hearon

Local singer Earl Hearon, left, and the Sound of Country will perform its fourth Merle Haggard Tribute show beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Pocket Park in downtown Poteau.

Photo Courtesy John Clark/The Spiro Graphic

Earl Hearon and the Sound of Country will do its fourth Merle Haggard Tribute show beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Pocket Park in downtown Poteau. For two hours, Earl will perform songs written by Haggard that went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts.

