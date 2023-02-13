Multiple people were reported wounded in shootings Monday night on the Michigan State University campus, police said.
On Twitter, university police said there appeared to be only one suspect, later described as a “short male with a mask.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 10:36 pm
Multiple people were reported wounded in shootings Monday night on the Michigan State University campus, police said.
On Twitter, university police said there appeared to be only one suspect, later described as a “short male with a mask.”
“We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” police said.
Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around Berkey Hall on the school’s East Lansing campus.
In an alert sent shortly after 7:30 p.m. C.S.T., campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately” and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.
MSU police said in a later tweet “There is another reported shooting at IM East. (a recreational facility). Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries.”
The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was taking place Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.
The East Lansing campus of Michigan State has about 50,000 students. The city is about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.