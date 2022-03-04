featured
Misconceptions abound when it comes to donating blood; blood drives Saturday at Walmart, Tuesday at Reynolds Center
- David Seeley
New Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) Account Consultant Tammy Crites told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that there are several misconceptions when it comes to blood donation.
"FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has a slew of things that can and cannot happen," Crites said. "It changes regularly. If a person is on blood thinners, we wouldn't want them to donate blood. What I would say is there are a lot of misconceptions people thinking they cannot donate blood but they can. One of those groups would be diabetics. Diabetics can donate blood. If person is having regular struggles with low-blood sugar, we would not ask them to (donate) — it would be a personal choice. As far as FDA is concerned, that diagnosis does not keep them from trying to donate — nor does high blood pressure or low iron."
There will be two opportunities to donate blood within a week in Poteau. There will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart and the next Poteau Community Blood Drive will be from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
While walk-ins are welcome, it's better to make appointments by going online at www.obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.
