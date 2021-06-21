Although Miss Carl Albert State College, and Poteau High School graduate, Maci Crandell did not win the 2021 Miss Oklahoma Pageant on June 12 in Tulsa, it still was a memorable and productive week for her.
“If I had to describe it in a few words, they would probably be exciting, exhausting and fun,” Crandell said. “I enjoyed the experience.”
Crandell, who will remain as Miss CASC until next fall’s Miss CASC Pageant in which she will crown her successor, is planning to get ready for two possible avenues. The first is Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counteract and Evacuate (ALICE) training.
The second is in cosmetology.