Miss CASC wants to share importance of less screen time for younger generation
- By David Seeley
Wanting to tryout to become Miss Carl Albert State College was the furthest thing from Poteau High School graduate Sallie Taylor's mind. However, since both of her older sisters, current Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center Counselor Leslie Hemphill and Pea Ridge, Ark., veterinarian Kellie Hale were, Taylor decided to go for it — and one the November pageant to be crowned Miss CASC.
"So, when I was like 10 years old, I was like, 'No way am I getting on stage and singing and talking in front of people — and putting on a dress,'" Taylor told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. "I was never going to do that ever, but here I am now. I've got some big shoes to fill. For the last couple of months, I've been doing a few things here and there, speaking to people and getting ready to go to Miss Oklahoma (Pageant)."
