Two of three Missouri residents who were in the same vehicle were injured in a single-car accident Sunday night near Clayton.According to the report filed by Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Darrell Wofford's report, Barton Davidson, 54, from Chilhowee, Mo., was driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica westbound on East 1640 Road.Wofford's report said that at approximately 10:54 p.m. Sunday, Davidson's vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed, failed to stop at the stop sign at Oklahoma State Highway 2, departed the roadway and struck a tree.According to Wofford's report, Davidson refused treatment at the scene.However, Davidson's two passengers, Mary Davidson, 23, from Chilhowee and Catherine Davidson, 18, from Chilhowee, were injured.Wofford's report said Mary Davidson was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to McAlester Regional Hospital with a leg injury. She was treated and released.However, according to Wofford's report, Catherine Davidson also was transported by LeFlore County EMS to McAlester Regional Hospital, from where she was then transported to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with trunk internal injuries.Wofford's report said both Barton and Mary Davidson were wearing their seat belts, but not Catherine Davidson. The vehicle's airbags in the front end deployed.Wofford was assisted at the scene by the LeFlore County EMS, the Choctaw Tribal Police, the Pushmataha County Sheriff's Department and the Clayton Police and Fire departments.
breaking
Missouri residents injured in accident near Clayton
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- OSU Cowboys rout Central Michigan; Gundy gets 150th coaching win
- Missouri residents injured in accident near Clayton
- OU begins Venables era with home win over UTEP
- Tulsa Falls to Wyoming in Overtime
- Jefferson shows out in Arkansas opener; Hogs beat Bearcats
- Arkoma wins opener, Pocola wins big on road, more Week 1 football
- LeFlore advances at Indianola Tournament; more softball, baseball results
- Don't put all your eggs in one basket
Popular Content
Articles
- Texas man loses life in accident near Big Cedar
- Pocola tops LCT Fast-Pitch seeding; Poteau No. 1 seed for JH
- Pocola's Maxwell no-hits SC in DH sweep; Wister homers thrice, more softball, baseball
- Poteau closes gap with big win vs. Stigler; Pocola reaches 20-0, more area softball, baseball
- Poteau sees another shooting incident take place
- Poteau City Council to take care of personnel, property matters during Tuesday night's meeting
- Arkoma wins opener, Pocola wins big on road, more Week 1 football
- Spiro opens with shutout win at Panama
- Family Fun Abounds in Plano, Texas
- LeFlore County September 2022 sports calendar
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.